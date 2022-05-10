Elon Musk Vows to Unban Trump From Twitter

Elon Musk said he plans to un-ban former President Donald Trump from Twitter is his bid to purchase the social networking giant for $44 billion succeeds. He said Twitter's decision to shut off Trump's Twitter account following the deadly attacks on Capitol Hill that happened on Jan. 6, 2021 was a "morally bad decision" and "foolish to the extreme." Twitter has since indicated that Trump is permanently banned from the platform.

"I think perma-bans fundamentally undermine trust in Twitter as a town square where everyone can voice their opinion," Musk elaborated, while talking to a Financial Times conference by video chat Tuesday. He added that he would support temporary suspensions of accounts for breaking the site's rules, but not permanent bans. "I think if there are tweets that are wrong and bad, those should either be deleted or made invisible."

Trump, for his part, has said he would not rejoin Twitter if offered his account back. The former president currently posts on a social network he helped to found, Truth Social, which opened to the public earlier this year.

Musk's announcement is the latest twist in the internet saga that's surrounded his plans to buy the influential service and take it private. Musk, the world's richest person, has said he doesn't agree with how the service is run and that he doesn't have faith in its leaders to do the right job. Among his complaints, Musk has said he believes the company is overly aggressive policing its platform, removing hate speech and harassment.

Musk shook the tech world in April, when he announced plans to buy Twitter for $44 billion. Many venture capitalists and tech luminaries have voiced support for Musk's bid, particularly because of his strong stance in support of free expression. Jack Dorsey, a Twitter co-founder and former CEO, said he believes Musk is the "singular solution I trust" to make the service better. In a series of tweets after Musk announced his acquisition plans, Dorsey said he believed in the tech billionaire's plans for the company. "I trust his mission to extend the light of consciousness," Dorsey said.