SNL's Donald Trump takes travel ban case to People's Court

Tech companies are writing a letter against it.

Courts continue to resist it.

What is Donald Trump supposed to do in order to get his executive order -- temporarily banning immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries -- enforced?

The president took his next step on "Saturday Night Live." He went to the People's Court.

"Mr. Trump, you understand this is a TV court, right?" the TV judge asks.

"That's OK," replied the president. "I'm a TV president."

The president, though, doesn't seem entirely au fait with the concept of a female judge.

"Thank you, judge. Or, what do you call a lady judge? A flight attendant?" he says.

The president forcefully makes his case. "I'm right, they're wrong," he says of the real -- or to him "so-called" judges who are ruling against his order. He also demands $725 compensation.

Trump brings in a character witness. He's someone who has the sort of character no one should doubt. I am, naturally, speaking of Vladimir Putin.

Putin defends Trump in his usual strong, topless manner. He describes the president as "my little American Happy Meal."

I won't spoil the ending. However, the TV judge has important words for the president: "You're doing too much. I want one day without a CNN alert that scares the hell out of me."

Or, some might add, a presidential tweet.

