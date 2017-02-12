Melissa McCarthy's Sean Spicer attacks press with Segway-style podium

Technically Incorrect offers a slightly twisted take on the tech that's taken over our lives.

Enlarge Image SNL/YouTube screenshot by Chris Matyszczyk/CNET

How many months and years of this can we take?

No, not of political rancor, but of "Saturday Night Live" trying to find new ways to satirize the government.

Last week, the show introduced Melissa McCarthy playing White House press secretary Sean Spicer as as demented loon, determined to chew up the media.

On Saturday's show, however, her Spicer tried very hard to be restrained. "I'm calm now," he began. "and I will remain calm as long as you sons of..."

Ah, this wasn't going to last, was it?

Spicer took questions about the travel ban. He used dolls -- the press are, after all, "dumb babies" -- to explain who was welcome in the country and who was a likely threat. He revealed some of the terrorist attacks that the press hadn't written about. Sample: "The night they drove ole' Dixie down."

For some light relief, Spicer tried to sell a nice bangle from the Ivanka Trump Collection and then introduced new Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Like Spicer, Sessions was also played by a woman -- Kate McKinnon. Sessions offered his approach to law enforcement: "We all know there are two kinds of crime -- regular and black."

This caused him to be ushered off very quickly. Which left Spicer to finally lose (what was left of) his cool and start using gadgets to assert order.

First, he attacked a journalist with a leaf-blower. Finally, when asked if he was mentally OK, Spicer's podium turned into a Segway and went on the attack.

SNL's ratings are at their highest in 20 years. Perhaps the show now serves as a way for opponents of the government to vent their anger.

Spicer didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on his portrayal. He has variously described it as both "mean" and "cute."

I have a feeling that SNL doesn't mean it to be cute.