Snake Eyes trailer slices into GI Joe ninja's origins

If you need some blockbuster martial arts action to fill the gap between Mortal Kombat and Marvel's Shang-Chi, a new contender just served up a katana slice of ninja assassin asskicking. Feast your eyes on the first trailer for Snake Eyes: GI Joe Origins.

The toy-based flick stars Henry Golding as ninja action figure Snake Eyes, seen here sword-fighting on a moving car and on a rain-slicked neon rooftop. Following a pandemic postponement from the original release in March last year, Snake Eyes comes to theaters July 23rd.

Andrew Koji from the Bruce Lee-inspired TV show Warrior also stars as fan favourite bad guy Storm Shadow. The Raid's Iko Uwais is on board, as is Samara Weaving playing GI Joe character Scarlett. Money Heist star Ursula Corbero plays The Baroness.

Although the black-clad Snake Eyes toy hid his face behind a mask and the character didn't speak, Golding's fine features are on full display as he chats away. Here's Golding breaking down the trailer on ComicBook.com.

GI Joe is the movie franchise that just keeps trying, following 2009's The Rise of Cobra with Channing Tatum and Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and 2013's GI Joe: Retaliation starring Bruce Willis and the Rock.