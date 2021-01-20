Snag a Google Nest Hub for just $49 at your local Walmart

Google

Do you live near a Walmart? Start the car. For a limited time, and while supplies last, Walmart has the . Shipping is not available. I don't know how much inventory is available per location, but I do know deals like this tend to sell out quickly.

Previously known as the Google Home Hub, this smart screen originally sold for $149. Google later lowered it to $129, and then it just kept dropped and dropping. The lowest price I can ever recall seeing: $56.

The Nest Hub effectively takes a Google-powered smart speaker and adds a 7-inch touchscreen. That opens the door to things like guided recipes, song lyrics, appointment calendars and so on -- all the same stuff your phone or tablet can do, but on something that's a permanent fixture in, say, your kitchen.

There's no camera, so you can't use it for video calling the way you can an , often on sale for less). Some people might find that preferable, though, in light of recent privacy concerns.

Read CNET's Google Home Hub review to learn more. Verdict: Top marks, even if the audio quality doesn't quite rival some screenless smart speakers. Likewise, over at Best Buy, it has an impressive 4.7-star review average from over 6,800 buyers.

At $150, this might have seemed a little extravagant. But at $49? Awfully tempting.

Originally published previously. Updated to reflect new pricing and availability.

