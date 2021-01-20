Joe Biden inauguration memes Lupin: No. 1 show in Netflix LG reportedly considers smartphone exit Tiger King Biden inauguration Inauguration Day palindrome Trump pardons Lil Wayne
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Snag a Google Nest Hub for just $49 at your local Walmart

Here's your chance to score one of the best deals ever on this smart screen, provided your store has inventory.

Listen
- 02:32
screen-shot-2018-11-14-at-2-43-16-pm

How low can it go? Hard to say, but the Google Nest Hub just hit an all-time low of $49.

 Google

Do you live near a Walmart? Start the car. For a limited time, and while supplies last, Walmart has the Google Nest Hub for $49 for in-store pickup. Shipping is not available. I don't know how much inventory is available per location, but I do know deals like this tend to sell out quickly.

See it at Walmart

Previously known as the Google Home Hub, this smart screen originally sold for $149. Google later lowered it to $129, and then it just kept dropped and dropping. The lowest price I can ever recall seeing: $56. 

The Nest Hub effectively takes a Google-powered smart speaker and adds a 7-inch touchscreen. That opens the door to things like guided recipes, song lyrics, appointment calendars and so on -- all the same stuff your phone or tablet can do, but on something that's a permanent fixture in, say, your kitchen.

There's no camera, so you can't use it for video calling the way you can an Amazon Echo Show 5 (currently $70, often on sale for less). Some people might find that preferable, though, in light of recent privacy concerns.

Read CNET's Google Home Hub review to learn more. Verdict: Top marks, even if the audio quality doesn't quite rival some screenless smart speakers. Likewise, over at Best Buy, it has an impressive 4.7-star review average from over 6,800 buyers.

At $150, this might have seemed a little extravagant. But at $49? Awfully tempting.

Read more: The first 9 things you should do with your Google Home Hub

Now playing: Watch this: Google Home Hub comes up big as a smart home control...
4:45

How the Google Home Hub can help you cook a delicious meal

See all photos

Originally published previously. Updated to reflect new pricing and availability.

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow him on Facebook and Twitter. You can also sign up for deal texts delivered right to your phone. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest Walmart discount codeseBay couponsSamsung promo codes and even more from hundreds of other online stores. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Answers live on our FAQ page.  