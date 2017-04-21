There's a movie about a 'Smart House' that kills people

Enlarge Image Frazer Harrison/WireImage

When people warn of the potential dangers of high-tech smart homes, they're usually worried about someone hacking your Wi-Fi though your lightbulbs. But James Wan -- the guy behind the horrifying "Saw", "Conjuring" and "Insidious" movies -- has a rather more deadly vision.

Yes, there's going to be a movie called "Smart House" about a high-tech home that kills people. Wan came up with the idea and will produce the flick, while Alexandre Aja will direct.

The story follows a family placed under the protection of an autonomous smart house when they enter the witness protection programme. The house then activates its lethal defence mode to fight off assassins gunning for the family. You don't get that in CNET's smart apartment.

