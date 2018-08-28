Slack is down again, at least for some

Tyler Lizenby/CNET

If you can't log into Slack, the oh-so-popular team messaging app used by 8 million people every day, you're not alone. It's down -- at least for you.

Slack officially confirmed that it's experiencing "connectivity issues" around 10:30 a.m. PT Tuesday, and though Slack still seems to be working in several CNET offices across the US, we can confirm we're experiencing a few issues using it.

We're aware of the connectivity issues affecting folks. We're looking into the cause; sorry for the disruption! https://t.co/9bGMtt65DH — Slack Status (@SlackStatus) August 28, 2018

But this doesn't seem to be the premium, world-stopping grade of Slack outage that would get us to collectively contemplate our humanity just yet. The last time this happened, DownDetector had thousands of simultaneous reports, and a simple Twitter search for "slack down" summoned a rampaging river of complaints and jokes.

Today, it's looking more like hundreds of simultaneous reports, and my Twitter stream is merely popping along like a tiny four-banger automobile with a blown head gasket. (I have personal experience there.)

So we expect that things should be just fine with Slack before long, if they aren't already working for you.

Here's the Slack Status page if you want to keep a closer eye. We'll be updating this post when Slack gives the all-clear.

Update, 11:24 a.m. PT: Slack says things are improving: