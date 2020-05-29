Sims 4 cheats: Full updated list of codes, from rosebud to motherlode

One of the appeals of the Sims PC games is that you can make almost anything happen -- the digital sky is the limit. The life-simulation game turned 20 years old this year and is still releasing new content. Last year, game developer Origin announced the Sims tropical expansion pack Island Living and pre-orders have just started for the new Eco Lifestyle expansion pack due out this summer.
Since the game's infancy, the Sims has always offered cheat codes to enhance gameplay and give players helpful bonuses. There's a cheat or a mod for almost everything; however, mods are a bit more complicated, even though the right ones can make for incredibly realistic gameplay. If you're not in the mood for downloading and meticulously organizing a bunch of files needed to make a mod, it's best to stick with good old cheat codes.
If you've played The Sims even a handful of times, these codes will probably be pretty familiar. To enter them, you need to hit Ctrl + Shift + C on a Windows PC or Cmd + Shift + C on a Mac. This will open up the cheat console -- type in your code and hit Enter for each cheat. To enable these cheats, you will need to type "testingcheats on" in the cheat console. "Testingcheats true" and "testingcheats yes" also work.
Note that the brackets aren't required -- they simply denote that you need to customize your code. Also, for cheats that give two options in brackets, just choose the one that applies. For example, to make all real estate in the game free, you would type "freeRealEstate on."
This list by no means includes every Sims 4 cheat. There's a multitude out there and some haven't been tested. You can find more cheats to try in the Sims forums. More exhaustive lists an be found on Sims Online and Carl's Sims 4 Guide.
Here are a bunch of the most popular and useful Sims 4 cheat codes.
Money cheats
Effect
kaching
Adds §1,000 to household funds
rosebud
Adds §1,000 to household funds
motherlode
Adds §50,000 to household funds
money
Lets you set a specific amount for household funds
Career and school cheats
Effect
Careers.add_career [NameOfCareer]
Adds career to selected Sim
Careers.remove_career [NameOfCareer]
Removes career from selected Sim
Careers.promote Gradeschool
Raises child's school performance one letter grade
Careers.promote Highschool
Raises teen's school performance one letter grade
Sometimes depending on the career, the cheat code careers.promote adult_[career] will work.
Skill and aspiration cheats
Effect
Aspirations.complete_current_milestone
Completes a Sim's current aspiration challenge and awards points
stats.set_skill_level major_[skill] [#]
Raises a skill for selected Sim, max the skill by entering 10
stats.set_skill_level skill_child_[skill] [#]
Gives a child a specific number in a skill
stats.set_skill_level statistic_skill_toddler_[skill] [#]
Gives a toddler a specific number in a skill
sims.give_satisfaction_points [#]
Gives specific number of satisfaction points to a Sim, which you can use to buy rewards
Relationship cheats
Effect
relationship.introduce_sim_to_all_others
Makes acquaintances with all Sims (takes a moment)
modifyrelationship [Sim 1 first name] [Sim 1 last name] [Sim 2 first name] [Sim 2 last name] [#] Friendship_Main
Adds friendship between two Sims
modifyrelationship [Sim 1 first name] [Sim 1 last name] [Sim 2 first name] [Sim 2 last name] [#] Romance_Main
Adds romance between two Sims
Build and buy cheats
Effect
bb.moveobjects
Placement rules no longer apply when moving objects in Build Mode
bb.ignoregameplayunlocksentitlement
Unlocks all career reward items in Buy Mode
Click + Shift + ]
Increases the size of an object
Click + Shift + [
Decreases the size of an object
bb.showhiddenobjects
Adds extra objects in Buy Mode
bb.showliveeditobjects
Adds even more objects (requires bb.showhiddenobjects for it to work)
bb.enablefreebuild
Allows you to edit the hospital, police station, science lab in Sims 4 Get to Work and the Magic HQ in Sims 4 Realm of Magic
FreeRealEstate [on/off]
Use the cheat in Neighborhood/World view to make all lots free
Death cheats
Effect
Death.toggle
Disables death in the game
traits.equip trait Ghost_[cause of death]
Turns your Sim into a ghost depending on how they died
traits.remove_trait Ghost_[cause of death]
Brings your Sim back to life after being a ghost
The game also has shift-click cheats. I think those are easier to use than manually typing in the cheat codes that do the same thing. If you hold down the shift key while clicking on a Sim or object, you will have cheat options to select from.
Shift + click cheats
Effect
Reset Object
Resets the selected Sim that might be buggy or stuck
Add to Family/Remove from Family
Adds or removes selected Sim to/from a household
Modify in CAS
Edit your Sim (outfit, hair, etc.) You can make more in-depth changes by entering cas.fulleditmode in the console
Cheat Need > Make Happy
Fills and puts all motive bars back in the green
Cheat Need > Disable Need Decay
Stops motive bars from decreasing
Cheat Need > Enable Need Decay
Sims needs will go up and down normally
Marriage > Clear Marriage
The selected Sim's marriage will be over, but the relationship will still be in tact
Make into Plant Sim
Immediately transforms your Sim into a "plant" person
Public Image (with Sims 4 Get Famous)
Lets you set a good or bad reputation, increase celebrity level or add fame quirks
University Debug Menu (with Sims 4 University)
Lets you enroll in college without applying
Sunbathing Options (with Sims 4 Island Living)
This allows your Sim to automatically become tanned, sunburnt, keep their tan, or remove a sunburn or tan
Shift + click on object cheats
|Shift + click on object cheats
|Reset Object
|Resets the object
|Make Dirty
|The object will become dirty
|Make Clean
|The object will become clean
Did we miss your favorite Sims 4 cheat? Tell us about it in the comments below.
