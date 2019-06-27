Sigourney Weaver, Awkwafina join Netflix's The Dark Crystal prequel

Netflix

Fans of Gelflings, Fizzgig and Skeksis will get a star-studded cast to voice the puppets in The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance.

Netflix on Wednesday announced additional actors joining the cast of the prequel series to the beloved 1982 Jim Henson film The Dark Crystal.

It's hard to top the already star-packed voice cast that includes Mark Hamill, Eddie Izzard, Nathalie Emmanuel, Helena Bonham Carter, Natalie Dormer, Mark Strong, Simon Pegg, Toby Jones, Alicia Vikander, Harvey Fierstein and Andy Samberg.

But the newly announced voice cast includes some pretty impressive actors including:

Sigourney Weaver (The Defenders) as The Myth-Speaker

Awkwafina (Crazy Rich Asians) as The Collector

Lena Headey (Game of Thrones) as Maudra Fara

Benedict Wong (Avengers: Endgame) as The General

Hannah John-Kamen (Ant-Man and The Wasp) as Naia

Dave Goelz (The Muppets) as Baffi, a Fizzgig

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance's story is set before the events of the original film, and will still rely heavily on puppetry.

The prequel series' official description offers some clue to what fans can expect.

"The world of Thra is dying. The Crystal of Truth is at the heart of Thra, a source of untold power. But it is damaged, corrupted by the evil Skeksis, and a sickness spreads across the land. When three Gelfling uncover the horrific truth behind the power of the Skeksis, an adventure unfolds as the fires of rebellion are lit and an epic battle for the planet begins."

Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance arrives on Netflix on Aug. 30.