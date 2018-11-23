It used to be that Black Friday shopping would conjure up images of long lines and cash registers going ka-ching. Now we've got a real-time visual of the shopping mania.
Canadian e-commerce company Shopify has launched a weirdly entertaining real-time map that highlights transactions at the more than 600,000 merchants using its platform. The tool keeps a running tab of both sales and orders per minute.
At about 3:30 p.m. PT on Black Friday, sales per minute ranged from about $430,000 to $450,000, whereas earlier in the day sales per minute were over $500,000. Orders per minute at press time are hovering at about 5,200.
Shopify didn't immediately respond to a request for more information about the tool.
Now let me go spend some money.
Discuss: Shopify map shows our Black Friday spending in real time
