Shopify map shows our Black Friday spending in real time

Enlarge Image Shopify/Screenshot by CNET

Shopify/Screenshot by CNET

It used to be that Black Friday shopping would conjure up images of long lines and cash registers going ka-ching. Now we've got a real-time visual of the shopping mania.

Canadian e-commerce company Shopify has launched a weirdly entertaining real-time map that highlights transactions at the more than 600,000 merchants using its platform. The tool keeps a running tab of both sales and orders per minute.

At about 3:30 p.m. PT on Black Friday, sales per minute ranged from about $430,000 to $450,000, whereas earlier in the day sales per minute were over $500,000. Orders per minute at press time are hovering at about 5,200.

Shopify didn't immediately respond to a request for more information about the tool.

Now let me go spend some money.