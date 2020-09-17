CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Oculus Quest 2 review Apple's best iOS 14 features Second stimulus check payment schedule iPhone 12 release prediction Jim Carrey to play Joe Biden on SNL Apple Watch Series 6 PlayStation 5 preorder

She-Hulk Disney Plus series reportedly casts Tatiana Maslany in lead MCU role

The star of Orphan Black and Perry Mason on HBO will reportedly play Jennifer Walters, the super-powered attorney cousin of the Hulk.

Listen
- 00:40
gayle-rankin-tatiana-maslany-lili-taylor-perry-mason

Tatiana Maslany (center) currently stars with Gayle Rankin (left) and Lili Taylor in the reboot of Perry Mason on HBO. 

 HBO

Tatiana Maslany, who drew raves for her multi-part role in Orphan Black on BBC America, has been cast as Jennifer Walters, the attorney-slash-superhero also known as She-Hulk, in an upcoming Disney Plus series about the character. Deadline originally reported the news, citing sources familiar with the matter. Representatives for Disney and Maslany did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

Maslany can currently be seen playing Sister Alice in HBO's reboot of legal drama Perry Mason.

Walters is the cousin of Bruce Banner, the Hulk. She gains similar powers after receiving a blood transfusion from Banner, but is able to control her super-strong persona better than her cousin can.

There's no release date yet for She-Hulk on Disney Plus.

New movie calendar for 2020 and 2021 following coronavirus delays

See all photos