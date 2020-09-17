She-Hulk Disney Plus series reportedly casts Tatiana Maslany in lead MCU role

HBO

Tatiana Maslany, who drew raves for her multi-part role in Orphan Black on BBC America, has been cast as Jennifer Walters, the attorney-slash-superhero also known as She-Hulk, in an upcoming Disney Plus series about the character. Deadline originally reported the news, citing sources familiar with the matter. Representatives for Disney and Maslany did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Maslany can currently be seen playing Sister Alice in HBO's reboot of legal drama Perry Mason.

Walters is the cousin of Bruce Banner, the Hulk. She gains similar powers after receiving a blood transfusion from Banner, but is able to control her super-strong persona better than her cousin can.

There's no release date yet for She-Hulk on Disney Plus.