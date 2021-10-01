Shang-Chi home release dates confirmed for November

Enlarge Image Marvel

Shang-Chi is punching his way onto your TV. Marvels' latest big screen outing Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings debuts on digital platforms Nov. 12 and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on Nov. 30.

From opening battle to inevitable post-credits scene, Shang-Chi is a blast of kung fu fun. Unlike July's Black Widow, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings premiered only in theaters last month and didn't stream on Disney's own streaming service. But it will be available for all Disney Plus subscribers Nov. 12, the same day as the home release hits other platforms including Apple TV, Prime Video and Vudu.

In the movie, Simu Liu plays Shaun, a lovable goof wasting his life parking cars and doing karaoke with his buddy played by Awkwafina. Except his name is really Shang-Chi and he's actually a martial arts assassin trained by his millennia-old warlord father to be part of a ninja army. Hong Kong cinema legend Tony Leung runs away with the flick, which also stars Michelle Yeoh.

The home release comes with 11 deleted scenes and other bonus features:

Deleted Scenes

They're Waiting – Shang-Chi and Katy connect with Xialing over a call.

Take a Shot – Katy has a moment of resolve during a battle.

Apology – Years after his sudden absence, Shang-Chi tries to apologize to Xialing.

I'm Here – Shang-Chi and Katy have a conversation in the alley. Katy reassures Shang-Chi that she will always be his support system.

Pep Talk – In order to turn the tide, Razor Fist encourages Katy during the middle of a battle.

Greatness – Trevor and Katy bond over passions in their getaway car.

Escape Tunnel – The gang slips out through Trevor's escape tunnel in order to secure a getaway vehicle.

Two Sons – Xu Wenwu compares Shang-Chi and Razor Fist during a tense dinner.

Postcard – Shang-Chi and Xu Wenwu reunite as father and son. Shang-Chi makes it clear he disagrees with Xu Wenwu's philosophy.

Just Friends – Katy and Xialing get to know each other. Xialing asks Katy some personal questions.

Do It Yourself – Xu Wenwu returns to his empire after the Iron Gang boss is captured.

Bonus features