Seth Rogen to star in upcoming episode of Twilight Zone reboot

Seth Rogen is headed into The Twilight Zone. The comedian and actor will star in an upcoming episode of the classic spooky anthology series, which will premiere with two new episodes on April 1.

There's no word yet on who Rogen will play or what will happen in his episode, but The Twilight Zone is famed for twist endings and thoughtful psychological dilemmas. The original show aired from 1959-1964 and was hosted and narrated by Rod Serling.

In the new show, Get Out writer and director Jordan Peele steps into the Serling role. Peele was seen briefly doing just that in a Super Bowl promo for the show.

Other cast members slated to appear in the new series include Adam Scott of Parks and Recreation, Silicon Valley star Kumail Nanjiani and Jessica Williams, a former Daily Show correspondent who appeared in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald and co-created the live show and podcast 2 Dope Queens.