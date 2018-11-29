If you thought video games have featured some brutal fights, wait until you hear what goes on in real life. A new TV show produced by Seth Rogen will reveal the knock-down drag-down fight between Sega and Nintendo.
Rogen and his producing partner Evan Goldberg are developing a TV show based on the book Console Wars: Sega, Nintendo and the Battle that Defined a Generation by Blake J. Harris. When the book was first published in 2014 Rogen and Goldberg announced plans to turn it into a film, but it's now planned to be a limited TV series. No network is yet confirmed.
Corporate skullduggery is always entertaining -- look at HBO's Silicon Valley or the underrated Halt and Catch Fire, which was inspired by true events in the growth of the computer industry.
Discuss: Seth Rogen's Console Wars TV show pits Sega against Nintendo
