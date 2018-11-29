Seth Rogen's Console Wars TV show pits Sega against Nintendo

Enlarge Image Joe Scarnici

If you thought video games have featured some brutal fights, wait until you hear what goes on in real life. A new TV show produced by Seth Rogen will reveal the knock-down drag-down fight between Sega and Nintendo.

Rogen and his producing partner Evan Goldberg are developing a TV show based on the book Console Wars: Sega, Nintendo and the Battle that Defined a Generation by Blake J. Harris. When the book was first published in 2014 Rogen and Goldberg announced plans to turn it into a film, but it's now planned to be a limited TV series. No network is yet confirmed.

Corporate skullduggery is always entertaining -- look at HBO's Silicon Valley or the underrated Halt and Catch Fire, which was inspired by true events in the growth of the computer industry.