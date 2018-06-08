Sense8's series finale is now live on Netflix

Netflix

Sense8's final episode, which Netflix greenlit after cancellation thanks to fans, is now streaming on Netflix.

The show, which features eight psychically-bonded individuals, ran for two seasons before Netflix announced its cancellation in June last year. While it wasn't given as a specific reason for its cancellation, the show reportedly commanded a huge $9 million per episode budget.

Fans were not happy about the sudden end to the show's adventure, with fanmade letters and petitions ultimatley pushing Netflix to commission a final 2-hour finale for the show. The show's Twitter account announced the episode's availability Friday morning with a short video thanking fans by saying "This is for you."

This is for you. The Sense8 Finale now streaming worldwide. 🌎 pic.twitter.com/ZUUBVeJNeo — Sense8 (@sense8) June 8, 2018

