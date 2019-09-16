Seinfeld coming to Netflix in 2021, yada yada yada

Get yourself some chocolate babka and start practicing your thumb dance. Seinfeld is coming to Netflix, yada yada yada. On Monday, the streaming service tweeted out that all 180 episodes of the Emmy-winning sitcom will be available worldwide on Netflix beginning in 2021.

Jerry &

Elaine &

George &

Kramer &

Netflix



All 180 episodes of the Emmy-Award winning Seinfeld are coming to Netflix — worldwide! — starting in 2021 pic.twitter.com/tLvcCKH4vl — Netflix US (@netflix) September 16, 2019

The streaming deal will last for five years, starting in 2021, The Los Angeles Times reports. Netflix did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This is good news for the streaming service following the loss of two other popular sitcoms that were well-loved on Netflix. Workplace comedy The Office will leave Netflix in 2021 for NBCUniversal's new streaming service, and Friends will head to HBO Max, another new service.

Seinfeld, starring comedian Jerry Seinfeld as a New York comedian with goofy friends Elaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), George (Jason Alexander) and Kramer (Michael Richards), ran from 1989 to 1998.