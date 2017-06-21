Sega classics including Sonic, Altered Beast, Phantasy Star II, Kid Chameleon and Comix Zone are coming to phones starting Thursday.

The titles are the first batch of a larger package called Sega Forever, the company said. Sega Forever will port original Sega games (from every console generation) to iOS and Android phones, making them available for free. The ports will be ad-supported -- although players can pay $2 for ad-free versions -- and they'll include online leader boards, cloud saves and Bluetooth controller support.

Sega said that the package will get updates with refurbished titles every two weeks and that fans can vote to get their favorite games ported.

"Above all else Sega Forever is a celebration of nostalgia," said Mike Evans, chief marketing officer of Sega's mobile division in the West. "Sega Forever democratizes retro gaming and seeks to change how the world plays, rediscovers, and shares in classic game experiences."