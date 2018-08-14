Tobox

You've no doubt heard of air fryers, which in the past year have exploded in popularity. But you've probably also wondered if one of these countertop convection ovens is right for you. (My two cents: They're an excellent alternative to the oven, for some things.)

Here's your chance to find out on the cheap: For a limited time, and while supplies last, this Tobox 2.2-quart digital air fryer is $36.39 with promo code cheapskate30. It normally sells for $51-$57 and has never been priced below $50.

Ideal for one or two people, the little oven features a digital display and touch controls for setting time and temperature (up to 400 degrees). A surprising number of air fryers -- especially lower-priced ones -- have less precise analog controls.

The user reviews average out to a respectable 4.3 stars, but it's not clear how many of them are specific to this particular size. (Seller KitchenMaid also has a 3.8-quart model on the same product page.) Even so, if you've wanted to try an air fryer but didn't want to sacrifice a bunch of cash or counter space, here's your chance.

