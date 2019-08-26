See the new Sally Ride and Rosa Parks Barbie dolls

Mattel

Civil rights pioneer Rosa Parks and astronaut Sally Ride have been honored with Barbie dolls. The American legends are part of Mattel's Inspiring Women series, which also includes artist Frida Kahlo and NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson.

The Rosa Parks doll honors the woman who's been called the "mother of the modern civil-rights movement" for starting the 1955 Montgomery Bus Boycott in Alabama. It shows a young Parks in classic 1950s style, wearing a floral dress, coat, pillbox hat, glasses and gloves.

Sally Ride's doll celebrates the first American woman to fly in space, a feat she accomplished in 1977 aboard the space shuttle Challenger. Naturally, she wears a blue flight suit and comes with a removable helmet and headset.

Each one costs $31. The Mattel site currently lists Ride's doll in stock and Parks' doll as available for preorder.