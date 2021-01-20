See President Joe Biden's first tweet as POTUS: 'No time to waste'

Tasos Katopodis/POOL/AFP

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris sent the first tweets from their official POTUS and VP Twitter accounts on Wednesday shortly after their swearing in at the inauguration. In just an hour, Biden's tweet was liked more than 338,000 times, and Harris' was liked more than 776,000 times.

"There is no time to waste when it comes to tackling the crises we face," Biden wrote. "That's why today, I am heading to the Oval Office to get right to work delivering bold action and immediate relief for American families."

There is no time to waste when it comes to tackling the crises we face. That's why today, I am heading to the Oval Office to get right to work delivering bold action and immediate relief for American families. — President Biden (@POTUS) January 20, 2021

Harris got straight to the point, tweeting simply: "Ready to serve."

Ready to serve. — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) January 20, 2021

The official accounts were transferred from former President Donald Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence at 12:01 p.m. ET. Trump and Pence's tweets will be archived. The accounts do not automatically retain their followers, but Harris had more than 6 million followers and Biden more than 2 million two hours after the account switch.

Former president Donald Trump most often tweeted from his personal account, @realdonaldtrump, rather than using the @POTUS account. Trump's account was permanently banned from Twitter earlier in January, with Twitter warning that his tweets risked inciting future violence after the Jan. 6 attack on the US Capitol.