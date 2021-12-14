See Nicolas Cage playing Nicolas Cage in a very Nicolas Cage movie

Nicolas Cage is playing a fictionalized Nicolas Cage in an upcoming movie about the challenges of being Nicolas Cage. The actor stars in The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent, which is slated for release in 2022. A trailer released on Tuesday shows Cage-as-Cage accepting $1 million to show up at the birthday party of a superfan, played by Pedro Pascal. Then, things start to get weird.

In the film, the fictional Cage has to play some of his iconic characters in order to save the day. So the more you're familiar with Cage's film history (Con Air, The Rock, Face/Off, Raising Arizona, you know the drill), the more the film's likely to resonate with you.

Fans reacted to the trailer online.

"Nicolas Cage starring as Nicolas Cage in a movie about being Nicolas Cage has got to be the most Nicolas Cage thing ever," wrote Pete Scalia.

"The Nic Cage Nick Cage movie looks great?" said Evan Dickson.

The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent is scheduled to hit theaters on April 22, 2022.