See more of Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana in official Spencer trailer

Neon and Topic Studios

After that intriguing first teaser, the official trailer for the latest Princess Diana biopic has arrived. It features more of Kristen Stewart speaking in a British accent, with lines including, "Three days some, that's it."

Check out the heftier new trailer below.

Spencer brings a psychological take to Diana, Princess of Wales and her decision to end her marriage to Charles, Prince of Wales (Jack Farthing, recently seen in Love Wedding Repeat on Netflix).

Here's the offical synopsis from US distributers Neon and Topic Studios:

"The marriage of Princess Diana and Prince Charles has long since grown cold. Though rumors of affairs and a divorce abound, peace is ordained for the Christmas festivities at the Queen's Sandringham Estate. There's eating and drinking, shooting and hunting. Diana knows the game. But this year, things will be profoundly different. Spencer is an imagining of what might have happened during those few fateful days."

Spencer has already been taken in by critics, after it premiered at the Venice Film Festival. The reviews, particularly of Stewart, are pretty glowing. Some are even talking of Oscar nominations (Stewart has never been nominated).

Spencer also stars Timothy Spall as Equerry Major Gregory, Sean Harris as Chef Darren, Sally Hawkins as Maggie, Jack Nielen as Prince William, Freddie Spry as Prince Harry, Stella Gonet as Queen Elizabeth II, Richard Sammel as Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh and more.

You can see Spencer when it has theatrical release on Nov. 5.