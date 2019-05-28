It's common for rocket launches to get scrubbed due to even slightly funky weather, but Russian space agency Roscosmos went ahead with a Soyuz rocket launch on Monday that attracted some serious fireworks.
Roscosmos head Dmitry Rogozin posted video of the launch to his Twitter account and praised the teams behind the project. The footage shows a dramatic bolt of lightning striking the vehicle as it soars through the air.
The Soyuz took off from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome in northwestern Russia and safely delivered a Glonass navigation satellite into orbit. The lightning strike didn't faze it.
Roscosmos shared a closer look at the initial launch to Twitter. It shows all the fire and fury of takeoff from several different angles, but not the lightning strike that happened later.
NASA's Apollo 12 mission in 1969 experienced a similar jolt when the Saturn V was hit by lightning during launch, but the crew was able to recover and complete the journey to the moon and back.
Discuss: See lightning zap a Russian Soyuz rocket during launch
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.