Watch Jurassic World dinosaurs attack in new Battle at Big Rock short

The upcoming Jurassic World 3 movie doesn't hit theaters till June 2021, but in the meantime, director Colin Trevorrow is continuing the dinosaur adventure with Battle at Big Rock, a live-action short that takes place in the Jurassic World universe.

The spooky short film takes place one year after Fallen Kingdom and stars Andre Holland (A Wrinkle in Time), Natalie Martinez (Under the Dome), Melody Hurd and Pierson Salvador (NOS4A2). Larry Fong (Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice) is on board as the cinematographer, and music for the short film is composed by Amie Doherty (The Umbrella Academy).

Screenwriter Emily Carmichael (Pacific Rim Uprising) penned the script about a vacationing family onthat needs to deal with a world where dinos have run amok. Carmichael is also working on the script for Jurassic World 3.

Battle at Big Rock aired Sept. 15 on FX, and you can also watch it above.

Originally published Sept. 10.

Update, Sept. 16: Adds that film aired on FX and can be watched online.