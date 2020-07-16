See inside The Golden Girls house -- it's for sale for just $3 million

NBC/Hulu

Got a few good friends, and now you're ready to travel down the road and back again? For $3 million, you can buy The Golden Girls' house. The four-bedroom house seen in The Golden Girls sitcom, which aired on NBC from 1985 to 1992, is up for sale. And surprise -- it's not located in Miami.

Brandon Valiente/Brandon V. Photography

Built in 1955, the four-bedroom, three-and-a-half bathroom house is in the Brentwood area of Los Angeles, although the fictional Golden Girls famously lived in Miami. And only the exterior will be familiar to fans of the Girls, as the interiors seen on the show were Hollywood sets.

Brandon Valiente/Brandon V. Photography

Rachelle Rosten of Douglas Elliman is the real estate agent selling the home, which is priced at $2,999,000.

Brandon Valiente/Brandon V. Photography

"Architecture, location and a slice of Hollywood history!" the listing reads. "Inspired by the beauty of mid-century Japanese/Hawaiian architecture, award-winning Hawaiian architects Johnson and Perkins were commissioned to design this four-bedroom dream home."

Brandon Valiente/Brandon V. Photography

The Emmy Award-winning Golden Girls show starred Betty White, Bea Arthur, Estelle Getty and Rue McClanahan as four senior women living together in Miami.

Brandon Valiente/Brandon V. Photography

Episodes dealt with everything from dating to Alzheimer's disease.

Brandon Valiente/Brandon V. Photography

Inspiration for the show came from a parody skit in which an actress kept mistaking cop show Miami Vice for a show called Miami Nice.

Brandon Valiente/Brandon V. Photography

Betty White, who turned 98 in January, is the last surviving actress of the show's four stars. All seven seasons of the show are available to stream on Hulu.