See inside The Golden Girls house -- it's for sale for just $3 million

Got a few million dollars, and maybe three good friends? This bit of Hollywood history can be yours.

Estelle Getty, Bea Arthur, Rue McClanahan and Betty White starred as the sassy, sarcastic Golden Girls, showing the 1980s-'90s TV viewer life didn't stop for senior citizens.

Got a few good friends, and now you're ready to travel down the road and back again? For $3 million, you can buy The Golden Girls' house. The four-bedroom house seen in The Golden Girls sitcom, which aired on NBC from 1985 to 1992, is up for sale. And surprise -- it's not located in Miami.

Only the exterior of the home appeared on The Golden Girls.

Built in 1955, the four-bedroom, three-and-a-half bathroom house is in the Brentwood area of Los Angeles, although the fictional Golden Girls famously lived in Miami. And only the exterior will be familiar to fans of the Girls, as the interiors seen on the show were Hollywood sets.

The Girls would need to use a lot of Windex on these floor-to-ceiling windows in the back of the house.

Rachelle Rosten of Douglas Elliman is the real estate agent selling the home, which is priced at $2,999,000.

The Golden Girls was set in the 1980s and 1990s, but there's something very 1970s about the avocado color in the kitchen.

"Architecture, location and a slice of Hollywood history!" the listing reads. "Inspired by the beauty of mid-century Japanese/Hawaiian architecture, award-winning Hawaiian architects Johnson and Perkins were commissioned to design this four-bedroom dream home."

You and your girls could discuss everything from menopause to men in this high-ceilinged living room.

The Emmy Award-winning Golden Girls show starred Betty White, Bea Arthur, Estelle Getty and Rue McClanahan as four senior women living together in Miami. 

Picture it: Your living room, 2020. (Sophia on the show often began her stories with, "Picture it: Sicily, 1922," or some similar Old Country reference.)

Episodes dealt with everything from dating to Alzheimer's disease. 

Whatever romantic shenanigans go on in the bedroom are your business. And maybe that of your nosy roommates.

Inspiration for the show came from a parody skit in which an actress kept mistaking cop show Miami Vice for a show called Miami Nice.

Here's one of the home's bathrooms. Just don't let Rose and Dorothy try to move a toilet into it, as they do in one episode of the show.

Betty White, who turned 98 in January, is the last surviving actress of the show's four stars. All seven seasons of the show are available to stream on Hulu.

