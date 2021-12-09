HBO Max

Wrap a warm cloak around your shoulders, because the latest look at the Harry Potter anniversary special on HBO Max will give you chills. A new picture dropped Wednesday, featuring Rupert Grint, Emma Watson and Daniel Radcliffe, stars of the Harry Potter movies that first came to the silver screen 20 years ago.

The golden trio appear on a set at the Warner Bros. Studio Tour in London, where the special was filmed.

HBO Max dropped a 50-second first look at the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary special last week. The teaser features members of the film series' cast, including Robbie Coltrane, Matthew Lewis and Mark Williams, receiving invitations to the reunion, scheduled to premiere on HBO Max on Jan. 1.

In the teaser, we also see flashes of people who appear to be Helena Bonham Carter and Emma Watson. The pair are confirmed to be a part of the reunion, along with Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch and Evanna Lynch.

The special celebrates 20 years since Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, adapted from J.K. Rowling's book, first reached the silver screen in 2001.

Check out the first look at the special below.

"The retrospective special will tell an enchanting making-of story through all-new in-depth interviews and cast conversations, inviting fans on a magical first-person journey through one of the most beloved film franchises of all time," HBO Max said in its press release.