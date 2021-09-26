See Cowboy Bebop's super-stylish new Netflix title sequence

Netflix

The strike rate for live-action anime remakes has, so far, not been good. Can Netflix turn this around with Cowboy Bebop? Based on what we've seen at this point... probably? After announcing a killer cast and revealing that cast in a killer way, Netflix released a first look at the title sequence of Cowboy Bebop at its Tudum online fan event on Saturday. Surprise surprise, it looks very promising.

Watch the title sequence for the live-action Cowboy Bebop below.

The first episode of the series streams Nov. 19, featuring John Cho as Spike Spiegel, Mustafa Shakir as Jet Black and Daniella Pineda as Faye Valentine.

For many people in the West, Cowboy Bebop, a Japanese sci-fi noir anime set in the year 2071, represents their intro to anime, so there's a nostalgic quality to this show. People are fiending for this. Part of its appeal? The characters, the music... the whole aesthetic.

Based on the title sequence shown Saturday, it looks like Netflix has nailed it. Hopefully the streaming service can stretch things out for an entire season of television.