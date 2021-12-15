Log4j software bug NASA probe touches the sun Spider-Man: No Way Home review Recasting Black Panther's Chadwick Boseman? PS5 restock tracker

See Amanda Seyfried as Elizabeth Holmes in Hulu's Theranos drama The Dropout

As the verdict in Holmes' trial draws near, Hulu reveals the first look at a drama about the infamous Silicon Valley fraud.

Amanda Seyfried as Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes.

 Beth Dubber/Hulu

Elizabeth Holmes was the face of medical tech startup Theranos, until she became the face of Silicon Valley hubris. As Holmes' trial drags to a close, we now have the first look at Amanda Seyfried playing the disgraced Theranos founder in Hulu drama The Dropout.

The Dropout streams on Hulu March 3.

Kate McKinnon was originally set to star as Holmes in the forthcoming miniseries, which also stars Naveen Andrews as former Theranos president Sunny Balwani. Holmes and Balwani began a romantic relationship when she was 18 and he was 38, and Holmes now alleges abuse by Balwani.

Naveen Andrews as Sunny Balwani and Amanda Seyfried as Elizabeth Holmes

 Hulu

Holmes is currently on trial for fraud. Closing arguments in the trial are expected this week before the jury deliberates. The trial has gone on longer than expected, delaying Balwani's related trial.

The real Elizabeth Holmes.

 HBO

William H. Macy, Laurie Metcalf, Stephen Fry and Succession's Alan Ruck also star in The Dropout. There's already a documentary about the Theranos case, while a rival movie from Apple Original Films will cover the same territory: Bad Blood is being developed by The Big Short and Don't Look Up writer and director Adam McKay, with Jennifer Lawrence as Holmes.

