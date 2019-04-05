Second Suicide Squad film isn't a sequel, title is nice and simple

Warner Bros.

There's a second Suicide Squad movie coming, but it's not a sequel, producer Peter Safran told CNET sister site ComicBook.com in an article published Friday.

"It's called The Suicide Squad,' Safran said. "It's not Suicide Squad 2. It is not a sequel. I will leave that alone but, yes, it's called The Suicide Squad." Safran didn't expand on whether the film was a prequel, a reboot or other non-sequel feature.

The original 2016 film, based on DC supervillain characters, was directed by David Ayer. Only 27 percent of critics' reviews on Rotten Tomatoes are positive, but 60 percent of the audience reviews are positive.

The second Suicide Squad film made headlines in October 2018. James Gunn, who at that time had been fired from the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise when old offensive tweets of his had surfaced, was named director -- a Marvel-to-DC switch.

Even then, reports were that the Suicide Squad film Gunn would handle wouldn't be considered a direct sequel, but a new take on the franchise. That's good news for those who enjoy Gunn's lighthearted, music-filled Guardians universe.

Gunn was rehired in March to direct Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 after all, but won't start work on that film until completing the Suicide Squad movie.

Jai Courtney will again play Captain Boomerang, and Viola Davis will return as Amanda Waller, and Idris Elba will take on the role of Deadshot, played in the 2016 film by Will Smith, ComicBook.com reports.

The Suicide Squad will open on Aug. 6, 2021.