Scoob! movie trailer shows how Shaggy met and named Scooby-Doo

Turns out Scooby Snacks came first. The first trailer for Scoob!, an upcoming animated movie about the early days of Scooby-Doo and pals, came out Monday and it reveals that the iconic treats inspired Scooby's name when he was just a lost stray puppy.

The trailer switches a bit between the well-known teen versions of the characters and junior versions. A young squeaky-voiced Shag saves a hungry stray pup, and to keep him out of the pound, frantically improvises a name in a style that'll be familiar to anyone who's seen the George Glass episode of The Brady Bunch when Jan names her imaginary boyfriend.

Frank Welker, who has played Fred since 1969 and voiced Scooby-Doo since 2002, is back representing the original cast and voicing Scooby (but not Fred this time). Will Forte voices Shaggy, Zac Efron plays Fred, Amanda Seyfried plays Daphne and Gina Rodriguez voices Velma.

Scoob! hits theaters on May 15, 2020.