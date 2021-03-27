Save up to 85% on a slew of video games this weekend

GeForce Now is the under-the-radar cloud gaming service that most people don't know about, but in a lot of ways it's more compelling than, say, Stadia -- instead of buying games specifically for GFN, you can play many of the games you already own. That makes Nvidia's streaming service pretty exciting, because it allows you to play games with full visual effects (including ray tracing) no matter what graphics hardware you happen to own. And as long as you own the game, it doesn't even need to be installed to play it, saving you enormous amounts of hard disk space. Why am I telling you all this? Because there are a slew of . Many titles are 25% or 50% off, with a few discounted as high as 85% off.

Nvidia is promoting these sales to encourage people to check out GFN, but to be clear, you don't need to use GFN to buy, install or play any of these games. That's the coolest thing about GFN, at least in my book; the service syncs with your existing game library at stores like Epic and Steam, allowing you to play many (but not all -- here's a list of all the games currently compatible with GFN) of the games you already own. So whether you are interested in GFN or not, here are some of the most interesting game titles on sale right now. Play them on GFN or just on your PC -- your choice.

Steam Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars is a strategy game set in a dark vampire world. It combines empire management and turn-based combat with card-game elements. It's currently 50% off at Steam.

Epic Games In this open-world RPG, become a legendary Viking on a quest for glory. It's currently 25% off at Epic.

Ubisoft In this open-world action title, you get to build a resistance to take back a near-future London that is facing its downfall. It's currently half price.

With over 1000 square kilometers of complete freedom and the ability to travel from the bottom of the sea all the way to the clouds, to seabed, you take control of Rico Rodriguez as he returns to unleash chaos in the most creative and explosive ways imaginable. Grab this title for 85% off.

Steam In Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition, you can experience the final chapter of Lara's origin story. This package combines the base game, all seven DLC challenge tombs and all downloadable weapons, outfits, and skills. Save 87% on this title right now.

CNET's deal team scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.