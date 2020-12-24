Save up to 55% on Xbox games and get $50 off Turtle Beach headphones

This holiday season hasn't been kind to gamers. The Xbox Series X/S and PS5 are out of stock more or less indefinitely, and even the Google Stadia is hard to get in time for Christmas. Microsoft is throwing a little love our way in the 11th hour with its . As a part of the sale, you can save as much as 50% on select Xbox games and other gaming accessories.

If you're still looking for a few gifts, here are a few you might want to check out. Of course, there's absolutely no way you're getting any of these in time for the festivities on Friday, but they might make some good after-the-holiday rewards for yourself.

The Elite Pro 2 headset features 50mm Nano drivers and was designed in collaboration with esports teams like OpTic Gaming and Splyce. This is the best price we could find on this package right now -- it's selling for the full price of $250 on Amazon, for example.

Activision Save 25% on Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (standard edition). Get dropped into the middle of the Cold War of the early 1980s. In the single-player campaign you come face-to-face with historical figures as you battle around the globe through iconic locales like East Berlin, Vietnam, Turkey and the Soviet KGB headquarters.

Ubisoft Save 25% on Assassin's Creed Valhalla, regularly $60. Become Eivor, a legendary Viking warrior as you explore England's Dark Ages. Raid enemies, grow your settlement and build your political power in the quest to earn a place among the gods in Valhalla.

NBA 2K Save 50% on NBA 2K21. It's the latest version in the bestselling NBA 2K series and features a wide variety of play modes and community features.

This article was first published earlier in the week.

