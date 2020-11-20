Save up to 40% on quirky tabletop games at Exploding Kittens

Deal Savings Price









Now is a good time to get a few inexpensive games you can play with the family over the holidays -- especially since you probably won't be getting a lot of guests to inject variety into your winter break. I've written about Exploding Kittens before. I adore the original game, created in part by Matthew Inman of the webcomic The Oatmeal -- and now's your chance to save on the entire library of quirky Exploding Kittens games. From now through Dec. 2, .

Not only are Exploding Kittens games silly and whimsical (sometimes with a somewhat NSFW flourish) but they are a great example of games that don't make you get bogged down with pages and pages of arcane rules. The games are all high concept, the rules simple, and the gameplay just a little surreal. Scan the whole sale or check out my personal favorites:

Exploding Kittens This is the game that started the whole Exploding Kittens ball rolling. A good family-friendly game for all ages, up to five players can compete to be the last person to hold an exploding kitten in this bizarre card game. The rules for Exploding Kittens are no more complicated than Uno, but with crazier graphics.

Exploding Kittens You've Got Crabs is not as much about playing a card game as it is about watching the other players and trying to trick your friends with visual cues. That's because to win, you and your partner need to develop a secret way to communicate your hand, and if you figure out your opponents' secret signals, you can clean up. Great for kids-vs.-parents and mom-and-daughter-against-dad-and-son, or any combo you prefer. The deck accommodates from 4 to 10 players.

Exploding Kittens This is the Exploding Kittens game you know and love, but expanded for 2-10 players with all new cards.

Exploding Kittens A lot of the charm of games from Exploding Kittens is the bizarre artwork and surreal packaging. Bears vs. Babies comes in a furry box that you'll enjoy petting every time you take the game out of the closet, and the insane deck of cards that you use to create mix-and-match monsters from various body parts. Up to five people can play, and it's thoroughly family-friendly.

Exploding Kittens It's like charades, without the need to get anyone to know what you're acting out. Instead, the high concept here is that everyone knows what you're depicting, but they need to figure out the intensity with which you're doing it. It's as crazy as it sounds, and is ideal for 2-8 players.

