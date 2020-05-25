Save over $200 on a Neato smart vacuum today

Tyler Lizenby/CNET

For most of us, a Roomba is virtually synonymous with smart robo-vacuums. And while iRobot makes undeniably great vacuums, they also tend to cost a premium. There are more affordable, yet highly capable models from several other manufacturers. Consider, for example, Neato robot vacuums, which consistently show up in CNET's best robot vacuum roundups and often successfully go toe-to-toe with Roombas. Case in point: The . That's 25% off the usual $830, and is close to (but not quite) the lowest price we've seen for this model.

Neato has lowered the price a number of retailers, so if it should happen to sell out at Amazon, you can also get it for .

The Neato D7 is a formidable vacuum. At half the price of a vacuum like the Roomba S9 Plus, it offers essentially the same cleaning power, and was able to pick up about 36% more sand from low-pile carpeting than the Roomba. It is also more adept at removing dirt from hardwood floors as well. In a hands-on test of the Neato D7, we also loved the robot's laser navigation system, that let it cover more ground, more quickly, than any Roomba.

If your robot vacuum budget is closer to $400, then you might want to check out the Neato D4 instead. The today, and offers many of the same features as the D7, such as Wi-Fi and connectivity with assistants like Alexa and Google. It also includes the same laser navigation, though it doesn't have the same floor-cleaning prowess as the more expensive model.

