Save on Star Wars Xbox games now through May the 4th

Microsoft is celebrating May the fourth with a sale on Star Wars titles for the Xbox One. The games can be had at deep discounts; you can save up to 75 percent. The sale is going on now and ends on May 5.

Here are the five Star Wars games included in the sale.

Star Wars Battlefront II: $7.50 (save $17.50) Screenshot by Matt Elliott/CNET In its review of Battlefront II, GameSpot didn't like the game's convoluted progression system but enjoyed getting a greatest hits tour of the Star Wars universe, from aerial dogfights above Kamino to raiding and destroying the Death Star II. The brisk campaign and 14 multiplayer maps cover the original three films, the prequels and the new trilogy. (See below for another Battlefront bundle, too.) See at Microsoft

Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens: $10 (save $10) Screenshot by Matt Elliott/CNET From the desert planet of Jakku to the lush forests of Takodana and, ultimately, Starkiller Base, this Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens is a fun and goofy game for families and Star Wars fans alike. See at Microsoft

Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens Deluxe Edition: $15 (save $15) Screenshot by Matt Elliott/CNET The Deluxe Edition adds the Season Pass, which includes three Level Packs -- Poe's Quest for Survival, First Order Siege of Takodana and Escape from Starkiller Base -- the Jedi Character Pack and other characters including Aayla Secura, Ki-Adi-Mundi, Kit Fisto, Luminara Unduli, Mace Windu and Plo Koon. See at Microsoft

Star Wars Battlefront: Hoth Bundle: $9.90 (save $20.10) Screenshot by Matt Elliott/CNET You get full versions of both Star Wars Battlefront and Star Wars Battlefront II in the Hoth Bundle, along with Empire Strikes Back Hoth skins for Luke, Leia and Han in Battlefront II. You would normally need to unlock these skins by purchasing credits in the game. I mean, who doesn't need to bundle up when talking about Hoth? See at Microsoft

Star Wars Battlefront Ultimate Edition: $5 (save $15) Screenshot by Matt Elliott/CNET If you skipped over the first Battlefront game, the Ultimate Edition lets you play it with the Season Pass that includes four expansion packs for new maps, modes, characters, weapons and vehicles. See at Microsoft