Save $200 on the Ecovacs Deebot T5 combo robot vacuum and mop with laser navigation

Robot vacuums are supposed to make your life more convenient, not less convenient -- that's why it's easy to hate robo-vacs that have poor navigation or require a lot of hand-holding to its job. Ecovacs' popular Deebot Ozmo T5 is smarterr than that. It's a 2-in-1 vacuum and mop that gets great online reviews for its navigation smarts, convenience and autonomy. Right now you can get the , a $200 discount from its usual price. There's no promo code or coupon clicking required.

Unlike some 2-in-1 robo-vacs, the T5 can vacuum and mop simultaneously. I've tested more than a handful of vacuums that need to be reconfigured for mopping, and once equipped with the mop pad, can't vacuum until that's removed. The T5 smartly does both, and can automatically recognize rugs and carpets, avoiding them while mopping and automatically doubling suction power when vacuuming.

It also has a laser navigation system for creating accurate floorplan maps of your home. It can map and automatically recognize multiple floors, so you can send it to clean a specific room automatically. You can set up virtual boundaries and custom cleaning assignments using the mobile app. And you can give voice commands via Alexa and Google Assistant as well.

Ecovacs claims the vacuum can run for about three hours between charges. Don't look for automatic object recognition and avoidance, though; models like the Deebot T8 and higher are equipped with cameras.

