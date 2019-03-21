Anyone who really loves beer has probably at least thought about joining the home-brewing craze -- but maybe been a bit intimated by the price and complexity.
Enter the PicoBrew Pico Model C, which kind of resembles a 3D printer -- for beer. With it you can easily brew small batches at home, though it's not exactly cheap: The Model C normally sells for $400.
For a limited time, and while supplies last, Best Buy has the Pico Model C for $250.See it at Best Buy
I love me some beer (Alaskan Amber is my favorite right now), but I've never dabbled in home brewing. Thankfully, CNET's Andrew Gebhart took the Model C for a tasty test-drive last year, so be sure to read his review. Verdict: It lacks Keurig-level simplicity, but the results can be amazing.
Meanwhile, the brewer has an impressive 4.8-star rating from Best Buy customers -- though be aware that many of the reviews were posted in exchange for free goods (a practice Amazon eliminated a few years ago). But user reviews on Google are also extremely positive, while other professional reviews I've seen had conclusions similar to Gebhart's.
Be sure to read those reviews so you know what you're getting. This might be the ideal home-brew kit for some, but it may not be for everyone.
Discuss: Save $150 on the PicoBrew home-brewing beer-bot
