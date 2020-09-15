Save $100 on a Legends Ultimate Arcade cabinet packed with 300 games

atGames

We're big fans of Arcade1Up cabinets around here -- those three-quarter-scale retro arcade cabinets are very affordable and authentic-looking. The trade-off is that each one only plays a few games. If you have a little more to spend and want more bang for your buck, check out the Legends Ultimate Arcade from AtGames. This 100% full-size cabinet comes packed with 300 games and is currently $100 off at Sam's Club -- get the .

If you miss the days of arcades, there's a lot to get excited about with the Legends Ultimate Arcade cabinet. Unlike the Arcade1Up cabinets, there's no need for a riser with this -- it stands a formidable 66 inches high. The screen is a 24-inch HD panel, and there are a ton of control options, including joysticks, spinners and a trackball. Don't like one of the machine's controls? They're not difficult to replace, or just use the cabinet's Bluetooth connectivity to use a standalone controller.

And there's no shortage of games here. You might be used to the way Arcade1Up bundles games together in its cabinets thematically. The Asteroids cabinet, for example, also plays Lunar Lander, Major Havoc and Tempest -- just four games in total. AtGames went a different way with this cabinet, pouring in over 300 licensed arcade and console games. The good news is that there are some games here that you'll definitely want to spin up, like Centipede, Millipede, Burger Time, Space Invaders, Tetris and Tron.

The bad news is that the vast majority of these games are far less compelling. I personally lived through the arcade and Atari 2600 eras, and I have no recollection of 75% of the games in this cabinet. Is that a show stopper? Of course not. But be sure to review the list before you lay down any plastic and decide if this cabinet can work for you. If you're on the fence, keep in mind that this cabinet is "connected" and the library of games can be updated and expanded over time. You can also connect your PC to the cabinet with its BYOG feature and play games using the arcade controls.

CNET's deal team scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.