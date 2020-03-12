San Diego Comic-Con still on, for now, while other cultural events cancel

Tania González/CNET

San Diego Comic-Con, the gigantic four-day pop culture convention scheduled for July 23-26, is still on, organizers announced on Tuesday, despite the cancellation of numerous other events due to the spread of coronavirus.

"We continue to work closely with officials in San Diego and at this time, no decision has been made regarding the rescheduling of Comic-Con slated to take place this summer; July 23-26, 2020," the organizers said in a tweet.

Also on Tuesday, Comic-Con organizers postponed a smaller convention, WonderCon Anaheim, which was scheduled for April 10-12, and also postponed events planned for its Comic-Con Museum.

Comic-Con organizers may have more time than many other events to make a decision thanks to its late summer date. On Tuesday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom and state public health officials called for canceling or postponing gatherings with 250 or more people until the end of March in an attempt to slow the spread of the illness. Comic-Con regularly draws more than 100,000 people.

Similar events had to make the cancelation or postponement call earlier as scheduled dates approached. Seattle's Emerald City Comic-Con, which had been scheduled for March 12-15, was postponed less than a week before its starting date, but organizers are hoping to reschedule for summer. The Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival was pushed back to October, and the South By Southwest festival is off for this year.

