Samsung's jailed board chairman resigns in wake of conviction

Jung Yeon-Je/AFP via Getty Images

Samsung board chairman Lee Sang-hoon has resigned following his conviction for violating labor laws and attempting to sabotage labor union activities, according to a Reuters report.

In December, Lee was one of 26 Samsung executives convicted by a court in Seoul. He was sentenced to 18 months in prison, but appealed his sentence.

Lee had been in the post of board chairman since March 2018 and previously served as the company's financial officer. He was appointed as part of an effort by the South Korean company to be more transparent following a corruption scandal involving the company's heir apparent, Jay Y Lee.

Samsung told Reuters that Lee's successor will be appointed in the near future. Possible candidates include the company's remaining board directors or internal executives, including the CEOs of its various technology divisions.

Representatives for Samsung didn't immediately respond to request for comment.