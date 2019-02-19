Samsung

Samsung's presence at the KBIS 2019 trade show is its largest ever this year. On top of rolling out a new neutral finish called Tuscan Bronze, the company is rolling out appliances including a new refrigerator, a washer-and-dryer pair and a new range.

The 36-inch Chef Collection Pro range adds a larger oven option to the Chef Collection line, which until now included only 30-inch models. It includes cast-iron grates, a control-panel design and dual brass burners powered up to 22,000 BTU.

You can also pair the new range with the Bluetooth-enabled 36-inch Chef Collection hood. The hood can automatically turn on the fan and set its speed based on the heat emitted from the range surface.

Samsung's newest kitchen appliances will be available from May 2019. There's no word yet on pricing for the range, but the last Samsung Chef Collection range came with a suggested retail price of $2,799.