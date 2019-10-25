Ryan Reynolds curses out Joker for R-rated box office record

Warner Bros./Ryan Reynolds

Joker has another reason to dance at the top of the stairs. The film featuring Joaquin Phoenix's take on the iconic DC villain has now topped $788 million at the global box office, according to The Hollywood Reporter. That means it's unseated Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool movies from the No. 1 spot. Reynolds, of course, couldn't stay quiet about it.

Reynolds tweeted out an altered version of the Joker movie poster on Friday. "R-Rated box office congratulatory posts aren't like the ones you're used to..." the actor wrote.

R-Rated box office congratulatory posts aren’t like the ones you’re used to... pic.twitter.com/OTy2BqIP4f — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) October 25, 2019

Reynolds' version of the poster has "You motherf*cker" at the top with names culled from defeated R-rated movies running down the stairs. The pithy list includes Deadpool, Neo (The Matrix Reloaded), Pennywise (It), Jesus (The Passion of the Christ), Hugh Jackman (Logan), The Wolfpack (The Hangover Part II), Mr. Grey (Fifty Shades of Grey) and Ted (from Ted).

The previous R-rated record holder was either Deadpool or Deadpool 2 (depending on whether you count Deadpool 2's PG-13 rerelease). The original Deadpool pulled in a gaudy $783 million at the worldwide box office in 2016.

Joker came out early in October and has been on a box office tear ever since. It even set a domestic box office record for an October opening weekend. It was only a matter of time before the Batman-less DC villain took out Reynolds' Marvel Merc with a Mouth.

Reynolds may get another shot at the crown with an expected Deadpool 3 sequel.

There's just one problem: Deadpool has been officially adopted into Disney's Marvel movie family and we don't know what that will mean for the next movie's rating. It might end up PG-13 while Joker runs rampant at the top as the clown prince of R-ratings.