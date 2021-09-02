Red Notice trailer: Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne Johnson are work wives on Netflix

Netflix

Well if this doesn't look like a ton of fun. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Ryan Reynolds team up in rambunctious action comedy Red Notice on Netflix, and it looks as entertaining (and silly) as you'd expect.

The Rock plays an FBI profiler who recruits Reynold's wisecracking criminal to take down sultry baddie Gal Gadot. Punch-ups, shoot-outs and expensive-looking explosions ensue in a globetrotting adventure.

Red Notice streams on Netflix Nov. 12.

Reynolds is hot off the back of boffo box office for his latest movie Free Guy, while Johnson chugged into view in Disney's Jungle Cruise this summer. Red Notice is written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, who previously directed Johnson in Central Intelligence and Skyscraper.