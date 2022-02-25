Russia Banned From 2022 Eurovision Song Contest

Eurovision Song Contest

As consequences of Russia's Ukraine invasion continue to mount, the country has been banned from participating in the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest, the European Broadcasting Union said Friday.

"The European Broadcasting Union has announced that no Russian act will participate in this year's Eurovision song contest," reads a statement from the organization, which operated Eurovision. "In light of the unprecedented crisis in Ukraine, the inclusion of a Russian entry in this year's contest would bring the competition into disrepute."

Statement from @EBU_HQ regarding Russia's participation in the Eurovision Song Contest 2022.https://t.co/HmKJdqVE4J pic.twitter.com/tVH6yFxzbq — Eurovision Song Contest (@Eurovision) February 25, 2022

The Eurovision song contest is an international singing competition that sees representatives from multiple countries face off on a live stage. The event returned last year after a year's hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year's contest is set to take place in May in Turin, Italy.

Both the US and European Union have levied sanctions against Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.