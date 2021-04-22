Russell Crowe confirms he's playing Zeus in Thor: Love and Thunder

Getty/Stephane Cardinale-Corbis

Russell Crowe is playing the big daddy of all gods, Zeus, in the upcoming 2022 Marvel movie Thor: Love and Thunder, the actor revealed to an Australian podcast this week.

"I'm gonna get on my bicycle," Crowe told the podcast JOY Breakfast with The Murphys. "I'm gonna ride up to Disney Fox Studios, and around about 9:15, I shall be Zeus."

Fans already knew that Crowe had a cameo role in the movie, thanks to a Deadline report in late March. But even a cameo should be entertaining with a character as powerful as Zeus, who's regarded as king of the Greek gods and even addressed "Father" by other gods. (He's also known for his more literal fathering, having spawned offspring including Dionysus, Athena, Apollo and other A-list mythology figures.)

Since it's a cameo, Crowe likely won't have much screen time, but he told the podcast he was making the most of it.

"It's my last day of Zeus-ing about and I'm going to enjoy it," he said.

Thor: Love and Thunder stars Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster/Mighty Thor, and a variety of Guardians of the Galaxy stars reprising their roles from those films. Taika Waititi will both direct the film and reprise his role as Korg, a Kronan gladiator who befriended Thor. The movie is scheduled for a May 6, 2022 release.