Ruby Rose breaks her silence about leaving The CW's Batwoman series

The CW

Now this is a superhero cliffhanger. Ruby Rose, who plays the lead role of Kate Kane in the DC Comics TV series Batwoman, has left the show after just one season, leaving fans and media wondering why.

While some unnamed sources believe her decision to leave the series stemmed from unhappiness over long working hours or due to a painful stunt injury she sustained during filming, Rose isn't offering any specific reasons why she left.

"It wasn't an easy decision but those who know, know," Rose posted on her personal Instagram on Wednesday. "I didn't want to not acknowledge everyone involved and how big this was for TV and for our community. I have stayed silent because that's my choice for now but know I adore you all. I'm sure next season will be amazing also."

Berlanti Productions and WBTV confirmed to CNET sister site GameSpot on May 19 that the Kate Kane/Batwoman role will be recast, and that both companies are "firmly committed" to Batwoman's future.

"I have made the very difficult decision to not return to Batwoman next season," Rose said in her official statement on May 19 when the news of her departure first broke. "This was not a decision I made lightly as I have the utmost respect for the cast, crew and everyone involved with the show in both Vancouver and in Los Angeles."

Melissa Benoist/Instagram

When Rose was cast as Batwoman for the series in 2018, not all superhero fans were happy with the decision. Rose quit Twitter after being harassed by angry Batwoman fans who didn't think she was the best fit for the role.

Neither DC Comics, Warner Bros. nor Rose's reps immediately responded to requests for comment.

Season 2 of Batwoman is supposed to debut on The CW in January 2021, but that could change with production delays due to the coronavirus outbreak.