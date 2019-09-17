Rockstar Games releases new PC launcher, gives away GTA: San Andreas for free

Rockstar Games

Rockstar Games released its own PC launcher just in case you didn't have too many on your computer already. This time, however, those who download it will get one of the best games in the Grand Theft Auto series at no charge.

The new Rockstar Games PC Launcher is available to download for Windows Tuesday. Installing the launcher will also add a digital copy of GTA: San Andreas to the library for free.

Users will need a Rockstar Games Social Club account to get started. The launcher supports several games from Rockstar including GTA V, LA Noire, Bully, Max Payne 3 and GTA: Vice City. However, users will have to purchase these games via the program's store. There is also an option to buy GTA Online Shark Cash cards, which are the online multiplayer's in-game currency.

Download the Rockstar Games Launcher for PC and get Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas FREE: https://t.co/nt1B0PsH7t pic.twitter.com/1AW6gQKUNj — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) September 17, 2019

Rockstar Games didn't provide an end date for the free copy of GTA: San Andreas or when the launcher would come to Mac computers.