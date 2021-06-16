Rockstar ending support for Grand Theft Auto Online for PS3, Xbox 360 in December

Rockstar Games

Grand Theft Auto Online's popularity is still strong more than seven years after it launched. But players who started their virtual life of crime on the Xbox 360 and PS3, and who continue using these consoles, will have to find some new hardware in December.

Developer Rockstar Games said Wednesday it will stop supporting GTA Online for PS3 and Xbox 360 on Dec. 16. Players on those consoles won't be able to play the online game after that date, but they will be able to play GTA V -- the game that includes GTA Online -- without issues.

Prior to the shutdown, Rockstar will also stop selling in-game currency, known as Shark Cash Cards, for the PS3 and Xbox 360 on Sept. 15. Then on Sept. 16, the Rockstar Games Social Club -- the developer's online hub for its games -- will also stop tracking the Xbox 360 and PS3 versions of GTA Online, L.A. Noire and Max Payne 3.

GTA Online is available on the PS4, Xbox One and PC. It will make the jump to PS5 and Xbox Series consoles on Nov. 11.