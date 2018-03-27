The next time you consider entering a prestigious dance contest, make sure you pick robots as your partners.

That's exactly what French roboticist and artist Audrick Fausta did when he strut his stuff alongside his two robots in the World of Dance competition in Paris.

Fausta, also known as Drikybot, can be seen twirling, swaying, gyrating, breakdancing and bopping along to the music, with his dancing metallic robots accompanying him, in a video posted on YouTube earlier this month.

And yes, Fausta also dances "the Robot," though his actual robots do those moves far more convincingly.

If you're intrigued by Fausta's robots, you can see them outside of the dance floor on his Instagram, as well as his Facebook page.