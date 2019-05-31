Robert Pattinson is your new Batman

Fadel Senna/Getty Images

It's official, Robert Pattinson will play Batman.

Warner Bros. and the Twilight actor signed a deal for him to play the Caped Crusader in the upcoming film in the upcoming film The Batman, according to Variety. The studio, however, told CNET they're currently in negotiations with Pattinson.

The new film based on the DC character will be directed by Matt Reeves (Cloverfield, War of the Planet of the Apes) and is scheduled to be released June 25, 2021. Preproduction is set to begin sometime this summer.

Unofficial news of the British actor donning the cape and cowl came earlier in May. Pattinson takes over the role from Ben Affleck, who played the Dark Knight in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League but walked away from future films in the DC Universe.

Pattinson's publicist immediately responded to requests for comment.

Originally published on May 31.

Update, 11:09 a.m. PT: Adds comment from Warner Bros.